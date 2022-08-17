Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,808 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

ORCL stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $79.17. 94,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,713,446. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $210.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

