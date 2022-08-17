ORAO Network (ORAO) One Day Volume Hits $30,264.00

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $168,744.88 and approximately $30,264.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ORAO Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013398 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ORAO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ORAO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ORAO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ORAO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.