ORAO Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $170,518.60 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. ORAO Network has a market cap of $170,518.60 and $19,700.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00037206 BTC.
ORAO Network Profile
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
ORAO Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ORAO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ORAO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.