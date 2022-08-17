Orbs (ORBS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.72 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $131.81 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004293 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00067386 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum's mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. "

