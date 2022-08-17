O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $754.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $742.59 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $663.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,944 shares of company stock worth $33,105,798. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

