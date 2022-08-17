Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.54

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 3205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORGO. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Organogenesis to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $595.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 116,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $650,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 116,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $650,672.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 58,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $345,472.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,645.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 542,845 shares of company stock worth $3,040,822 over the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 8.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

(Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.