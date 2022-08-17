Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.54

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 3205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORGO. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Organogenesis to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $595.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.73.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 8.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.
