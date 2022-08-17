Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.14

Shares of Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.91 ($0.05). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 4.21 ($0.05), with a volume of 0 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.59.

About Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services.

