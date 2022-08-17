Origin Protocol Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $86.35 million and $61.41 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00129450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067011 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.