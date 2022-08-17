Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $812.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANDY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Pandora A/S Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

