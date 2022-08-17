Paradice Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 666,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,388,000. Encompass Health accounts for 2.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Encompass Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,948. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.