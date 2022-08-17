Paradice Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,427 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Credicorp worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Credicorp by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,097,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of BAP stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $137.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $182.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.41.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

