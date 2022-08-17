Paradice Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. Orthofix Medical comprises 1.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.06% of Orthofix Medical worth $32,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 28.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OFIX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. 222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

