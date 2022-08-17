Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 387,976 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 387,976 shares during the period. AXIS Capital makes up 4.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $80,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54,239 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,866,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,164,000 after buying an additional 43,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after buying an additional 38,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,459,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,943,000 after acquiring an additional 103,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,434,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXS. TheStreet lowered AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of AXS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,839. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.69.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

