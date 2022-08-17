Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 928,625 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 928,625 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up 3.5% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 3.67% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $59,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. 33,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

