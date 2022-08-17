Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of Paragon 28 stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. 23,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -40.64. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,647,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,235,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,641,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,460.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,446 shares of company stock worth $6,129,118 over the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

