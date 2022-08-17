Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Down 8.4%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.62. 2,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 380,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 27,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $583,765.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,177.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,153,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,029,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 27,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $583,765.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,177.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,446 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 506.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 740,003 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

