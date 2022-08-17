Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $505.21

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 505.21 ($6.10) and traded as high as GBX 581 ($7.02). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 580.50 ($7.01), with a volume of 172,613 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 511.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 505.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83.

Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon Banking Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,739 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($5.99) per share, for a total transaction of £18,545.44 ($22,408.70).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

