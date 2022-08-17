Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Green Plains Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.