Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $228,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,073 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Trading Up 3.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

Shares of TGT opened at $180.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.