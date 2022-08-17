Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $239,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

NYSE TFC opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

