Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $211,000 Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

