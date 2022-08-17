Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.