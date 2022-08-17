Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 78.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

SAFM opened at $204.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.92. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.82 and a 52 week high of $221.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $7.58. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Consumer Edge cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

About Sanderson Farms

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.