Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $307,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 810,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 365,520 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,510,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

CPG stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.26. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

