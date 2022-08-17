Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,748 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,748 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,740 shares of company stock worth $2,010,500. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

