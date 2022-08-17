Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $223,000 Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. CL King assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of LANC opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.14. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $191.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.70.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Stories

