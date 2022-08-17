Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Up 0.7 %

PRDS stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Pardes Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pardes Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $121,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Pardes Biosciences

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

