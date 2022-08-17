Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,159 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,234. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

