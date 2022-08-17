Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.59

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.59 and traded as high as $20.67. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 34,038 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward F. Crawford acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 751,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,670.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 751,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,559,670.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Wert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 972,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 221,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.