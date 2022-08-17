Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.42 per share, with a total value of C$33,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,562 shares in the company, valued at C$386,402.04.
Marcel Teunissen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 11th, Marcel Teunissen acquired 4,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00.
Parkland Price Performance
Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$34.50 on Wednesday. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$31.18 and a 1-year high of C$39.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
