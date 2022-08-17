Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKIGet Rating) Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.42 per share, with a total value of C$33,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,562 shares in the company, valued at C$386,402.04.

Marcel Teunissen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 11th, Marcel Teunissen acquired 4,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$34.50 on Wednesday. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$31.18 and a 1-year high of C$39.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.90.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

