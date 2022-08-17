PARSIQ Hits 1-Day Volume of $620,576.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $24.02 million and approximately $620,576.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.58 or 0.00476359 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.34 or 0.01931058 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001833 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00238345 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

