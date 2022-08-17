Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CASH. Raymond James lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $436,228 and sold 2,750 shares valued at $103,725. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2,079.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

