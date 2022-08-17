PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PAVM traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,155. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $145.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PAVmed by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PAVmed by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 120,691 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAVM. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on PAVmed to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on PAVmed to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

