PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 277 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average of $99.01. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,186 shares of company stock worth $5,546,147 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

