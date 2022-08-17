PAX Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 873 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.55.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,542,984 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average of $187.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

