PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 621.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,802,000 after buying an additional 322,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,802,000 after buying an additional 427,014 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 37,892 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $135.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.