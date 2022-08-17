PAX Financial Group LLC Has $724,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

