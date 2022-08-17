PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

