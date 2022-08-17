PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $649,000 Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,360,000 after buying an additional 79,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,134,000 after buying an additional 28,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after buying an additional 39,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 35,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALM. TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading

