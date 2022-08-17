PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 94 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $745.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $641.43 and its 200 day moving average is $683.28.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

