PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,153 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THC. TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

