PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,934 shares of company stock valued at $60,491,495. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

