PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Down 1.9% This Week

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,757.18 or 0.07502755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $596.89 million and $17.82 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003860 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00128907 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034797 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00066793 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 339,687 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars.
