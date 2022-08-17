PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Down 1.9% This Week

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,757.18 or 0.07502755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $596.89 million and $17.82 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00128907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00066793 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 339,687 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

