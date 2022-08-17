People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after buying an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $395.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

