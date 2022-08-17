People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 307.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,868,000 after purchasing an additional 236,326 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,033,000 after buying an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,549,000 after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

