People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $199.71.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

