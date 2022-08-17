People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 485.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Stock Up 0.9 %

Popular stock opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.91. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Popular Company Profile



Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

