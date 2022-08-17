People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,234 shares of company stock worth $917,400. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

