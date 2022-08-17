People s United Financial Inc. Raises Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lear by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lear by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lear to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

LEA opened at $151.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

