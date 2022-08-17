People s United Financial Inc. Sells 35,549 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,549 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

